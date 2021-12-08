WASHINGTON, D.C. – Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District, have urged President Joe Biden to approve a major disaster declaration for the Colville Confederated Tribes.
If approved, public assistance would be made available to remove debris, rebuild roads and bridges, and address recovery efforts on the reservation in the wake of last summer’s wildfires.
“The Colville Indian Reservation sustained damage from five uncontrolled fires that burned between July and September,” the two wrote. “The Chuweah Creek and Summit Trail Fires grew quickly and merged with smaller fires. When they were finally contained, another storm system passed through the region and ignited additional blaze on reservation lands.”
Despite full mutual aid response from surrounding fire districts, the tribe lost major power and communications infrastructure, primary homes, outbuildings, and vehicles and equipment, they said.
“Now, much of the reservation is at risk of flooding and erosion,” the letter continued.
“The damage sustained is beyond the capacity of the CCT to address on its own,” Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers wrote.
