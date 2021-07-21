WATERVILLE - Jenn Biggar has been appointed as interim clerk of Douglas County Superior Court.
Biggar will fill the unexpired term of Tristan Worthen, who has accepted the position of court administrator/clerk of the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
Douglas County commissioners appointed Biggar last week to fill the clerk’s position until the next general election.
“The board feels that Jenn Biggar has the experience, temperament, characters and qualifications to serve in this position in an exemplary fashion,” said an announcement from Jordyn Giulio, Douglas County records and risk manager. “Ms. Biggar has been an outstanding Douglas County employee for five years; she brings many years of experience in the legal field as well as management and administrative expertise to the position.”
Biggar was selected from candidates nominated by the Republican Central Committee. She will be sworn in at 9 a.m. today, July 7, in Douglas County Superior Court. A reception will follow.
Worthen’s last day with Douglas County was June 30.
