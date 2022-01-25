YAKIMA– Bighorn sheep will be captured by air as part of ongoing herd monitoring.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife will conduct aerial captures this month as part of ongoing efforts to monitor the Umtanum/Selah Butte, Manson and Sinlahekin herds.
Bighorn sheep conservation in Washington is challenged by outbreaks of pneumonia and, in some herds, limited knowledge of how they use their habitat, said the department.
Bighorn pneumonia is caused by a pathogen called Mycoplasa ovipneumoniae. Outbreaks can result in all-age die-offs with subsequent outbreaks commonly causing additional mortality, especially in lambs.
“Fitting bighorn with radio collars gives us a better picture of how outbreaks affect the population when they occur,” said Kyle Garrison, department ungulate section manager. “The GPS data from those collars also allows us to quantify how they use their habitat, which ultimately helps us manage for quality habitat and healthy bighorn herds.”
Around 10 collars will be placed on sheep in both the Manson and Sinlahekin herds and five will be replaced in the Umtanum/Selah Butte herd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.