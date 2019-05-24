OLYMPIA – A new bill will allow the state Employment Security Department to ensure foreign workers under the federal H-2A program have the support they need on the job and growers have the assistance they need to use the H-2A program properly.
E2SSB 5438, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan support, creates the Office of Agricultural and Seasonal Workforce Services to build upon work Employment Security already does to administer the H-2A visa program as required by federal law and U.S. Department of Labor guidance.
“This new law is a win-win-win in which agriculture workers get the protections and support they need, growers obtain the labor they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace and Washington is a desirable place for consumers to buy agriculture products from because they know workers and employers are treated well,” said Employment Security Department Commissioner Suzi LeVine.
“We appreciate the robust and bipartisan stakeholder involvement during the negotiations around this legislation and look forward to continuing to work with stakeholders through the advisory committee, as well as our partner agencies, to implement the bill as directed.”
Under the federal Immigration and Nationality Act, the H-2A program allows agricultural employers to hire non-immigrant temporary foreign workers with H-2A visas when there are insufficient U.S. workers who are able, willing, qualified and available to do needed work.
Employing foreign workers also must not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly employed U.S. workers. Employers using H-2A workers must meet specific requirements, such as providing specified rates of pay, housing and transportation.
