OLYMPIA – A bill aimed at electrical utility wildland fire prevention has passed the state Senate and been sent to the House.

First Substitute Senate Bill 5305 was passed by the Senate Feb. 25 by a 49-0 vote. It comes from the Senate Agriculture, Water, Natural Resources and Parks Committee, although 7th District Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, was one of the original bill’s sponsors.

According to the bill, the commissioner of public lands would be directed to convene a utility wildland fire prevention task force with electrical power distribution utilities by July 1 to advise the state Department of Natural Resources. Quarterly meetings would be required thereafter until Dec. 1, 2020.

Issues that would be addressed include:

-Developing for consideration by DNR and utilities a model agreement for managing danger trees and other vegetation that pose a risk of wildland fire and associated utility liability because of the proximity to electrical transmission wires and other utility equipment.

-Developing communication protocols and educational exchanges between DNR and utilities for identifying and addressing issues relating to utility infrastructure to reduce the risks of wildfires.

-Developing protocols for implementing state law when DNR’s investigation involves electric utility infrastructure or potential electric utility liability.

-Creating rosters of certified wildland fire investigation firms or others who may be called upon as appropriate.

-Other issues brought forward by task force members.

A preliminary report would be due by Dec. 1, 2019, to the Legislature. A final report would be due Dec. 1, 2020.

Electrical lines have contributed to wildfires in Washington and others.

Locally, a state investigation concluded in 2016 that the August 2015 Twisp River Fire, which killed three firefighters and destroyed several homes, was caused by a tree branch rubbing on an electrical line.

A firefighter who was severely burned in the fire filed a lawsuit last spring against the Okanogan County Electric Cooperative. Property owners also have filed suits over the fire against the co-op and others.

The suits are pending.