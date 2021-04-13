WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill to help preserve agricultural fairs across the country has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is one of the sponsors.
The Agricultural Fairs Rescue Act is aimed at offsetting financial losses fairs have experienced because of COVID-19. If passed, the measure would provide grant funding for agricultural fairs through state departments of agriculture to keep fairs functioning and preserve them for the future.
“Not only do fairs give us an opportunity to come together and better understand where our food comes from, but they also serve as an economic opportunity for many of our rural communities by supporting thousands of jobs and giving farmers a way to promote their products,” said Newhouse. “Fairs in central Washington and around the country generate billions of dollars that simply cannot be replaced or recouped without the ability to operate.”
The measure would authorize $500 million in agricultural fair rescue grants based on loss of attendance fairs experienced in 2020.
