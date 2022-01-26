OLYMPIA – A bill aimed at making it easier for small businesses in rural and underserved communities to access lines of credit has passed the state House of Representatives.
House Bill 1015 would create the equitable access to credit program within the Department of Commerce to awarding grants to qualified lending institutions, which would then provide access to credit for small businesses. The bill also would create a business and occupation tax credit for contributions made to the program.
Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, is prime sponsor of the bill. She called it an important tool for economically distressed regions, especially in the post-COVID economy.
Maycumber’s bill passed the House last year, but stalled in the Senate.
The proposal now goes to the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.