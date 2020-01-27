OLYMPIA - A bill has been introduced to except young entrepreneurs’ lemonade stands would be exempt from state health and revenue departments’ requirements.
Sen. Steve O’Ban, R-Pierce County, said lemonade stands are as much a part of Americana as baseball and apple pie, and he wants the tradition to continue unfettered by government regulation – tax free and without a food handler’s permit.
Senate Bill 6320 would exempt lemonade stands run by kids age 14 and younger from state health department and Department of Revenue requirements.
“For many kids who run lemonade stands, it is their first experience with business,” he said. “It gives them a taste of what it’s like to be an entrepreneur. They learn about supply and demand, production, pricing, promotion, overhead and profit. It’s a real-world lesson delivered in a fun way.
“Government shouldn’t sour that for them.”
Currently, lemonade stands are subject to state and county health regulations that require a food handler’s permit – something not all kids can afford or have the online access to obtain. The junior entrepreneurs also are required to have a business license and file a tax certificate with the state Department of Revenue.
Although the rules often are not enforced, O’Ban’s bill would clarify the law by removing barriers that can unnecessarily complicate a simple and innocent pastime, he said.
“The loss of any revenue from lemonade stands across Washington will not have any effect at all on state finances. It’s ridiculous that government wants a piece of that action,” said O’Ban. “And, I can find no case where someone has gotten sick from a glass of lemonade served from a homemade stand. Health department regulations on this are a solution without a problem.”
He said the bill also is intended to highlight how some Washington legislators often attack small business, making it unprofitable and unfeasible to operate.
“Small businesses are owned by people who are trying to make a living and support their communities,” O’Ban said. “We should be encouraging that – not making it more difficult and more expensive. Small business is the backbone of Main Street.”
Bills supporting lemonade stands are popping up all over the country, he said.
