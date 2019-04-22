OLYMPIA – Veterans in rural areas of the state could receive help in accessing federal benefits and programs under a bill passed last week.
House Bill 1448, sponsored by 7th District Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, creates the veterans service officer program and a funding mechanism to establish a veterans service officer within underserved rural counties.
Ferry, Stevens, Okanogan, and Pend Oreille counties all qualify for the program, she said.
The bill passed both the House and Senate unanimously. Maycumber said she has worked on the legislation for the past three years and fought back tears upon hearing Senate committee testimony about veteran suicides, homelessness and hopelessness.
“It has been a hard fight to bring attention to this issue of rural, underserved counties not having the resources available to fully serve our veterans,” said Maycumber. “This has been my No. 1 priority since I was first elected.
“This legislation will help ensure that veterans in our local communities receive assistance accessing the services and financial benefits they’ve earned. This is a big win for our veterans community and for rural Washington.”
The bill has been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for signature and becomes law 90 days after the legislative session ends.
