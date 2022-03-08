OLYMPIA – Legislation to expand the number of schools that offer free meal to all of their students was signed last week by Gov. Jay Inslee.
House Bill 1878, sponsored by Rep. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, would require schools to participate in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s community eligibility program if eligible, and provides funding to ensure that districts are not left to foot the bill.
“Food is health. Consistent access to nutritious food is a part of how we protect kids from getting sick while ensuring they have the fuel they need to learn, grow and play,” said Riccelli. “And free school meals are the most effective way to ensure that all of our kids are getting the food they need to thrive.”
The USDA program allows schools with a certain percent of students whose households receive assistance from programs like SNAP or Medicaid, are in foster care placements, or who struggle with housing stability, to apply for community eligibility, which provides funding to serve free meals to all of the students at that school.
Removing lunch co-pays and the stigma of free and reduced lunch can more effectively provide students with the nutrition they need to succeed, said Riccelli.
In 2020 the Legislature required all schools that are eligible for CEP to participate in the program if it costs the same amount to provide free meals for the entire school as it did to just serve those who qualified for free and reduced lunch.
Currently, 491 schools in Washington operate CEP and serve free meals to around 204,000 students with nine more schools serving 3,300 students coming on line soon.
HB 1878 would require all schools to participate in CEP if they are eligible under USDA rules. That would expand the program to an additional 626 schools and more than 92,000 students. The bill also requires the state to cover the excess costs of implementing the program.
The bill passed the state House on Feb. 10 with a vote of 93-3 and the state Senate on Feb. 25 with a vote of 45-4.
In the House, 7th District Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic, voted yes, as did 12th District Reps. Mike Steele, R-Chelan, and Keith Goehner, R-Dryden. Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, had an excused absence and did not vote.
In the Senate, 7th District Sen. Shelly Short, R-Addy, and 12th District Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, voted yes.
The bill goes into effect next school year.
