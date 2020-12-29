WASHINGTON, D.C. – The end-of-year spending package passed by both chambers of Congress on Dec. 21 included provisions U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, introduced to maintain and update critical Bureau of Reclamation water supply infrastructure projects across the rural West.
The provisions establish a first-of-its-kind aging infrastructure account to provide stability and flexibility for local water managers who maintain and operate Bureau water infrastructure, said Newhouse.
“I introduced the Water Supply Infrastructure Rehabilitation and Utilization Act to ensure federal water supply infrastructure, like irrigation canals and dams, remain functional and efficient for the families, communities, and huge sectors of our economy across the West that depend on these critical Bureau of Reclamation projects,” said Newhouse.
“The creation of an aging infrastructure account demonstrates the federal government’s commitment to modernizing and updating our nation’s crumbling water supply infrastructure,” he said. “This is a huge win for communities – like ours in rural central Washington – that rely on this infrastructure for our way of life.”
The Columbia Basin Project, which includes Grand Coulee Dam, is part of the Bureau system.
Newhouse recently was elected chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus for the 117th Congress, with modernization of aging water infrastructure in the West serving as a key pillar of his platform.
“The Columbia Basin Project, while not yet completed, has components that are now 70-plus years old,” said Vicky Sharlau, Columbia Basin Development League. “Aging infrastructure is an ongoing concern, and the Bureau has the permanent responsibility to address maintenance.
“Farmers need water to continue providing an affordable safe, and reliable food supply. Without reliable water, farmers cannot meet ever-increasing food demands of the American people and the world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.