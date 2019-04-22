OLYMPIA – A bill that will make any property sold by a county treasurer in a tax lien foreclosure sale an “as is” sale was signed last week by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The bill was sponsored by 12th District Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden.
House Bill 1634 will expand the language in state law to ensure anyone buying property in foreclosure knows there are no implied warranties.
“It provides some consumer protection for counties and local treasurers. Most of the public is not familiar with the ‘as is’ law,” said Goehner. “This creates problems when the buyer expects to be able to build or modify the property in a way the county or city does not allow.
“This law will protect local governments from litigation by purchasers who are unaware of restrictions on the foreclosed parcels.”
Goehner said in today's economy, with many people turning houses and buying fixer-uppers, the legislation is needed.
The bill takes effect 90 days after the regular session adjourns.
