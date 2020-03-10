OLYMPIA - A bill to reclassify most minor fish and wildlife crimes as civil infractions, simplifying prosecution and reducing court costs, has passed both houses of the Legislature.
House Bill 2571 now goes to Gov. Jay Inslee.
The bill also would enable the suspension of hunting and fishing privileges for egregious violations.
“Civil infractions cost our system less, are much easier to prosecute and still allow a person to have their day in court if they so choose,” said Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim, who sponsored an identical measure, Senate Bill 6071. “This will protect the natural resources that we all enjoy and which shape our regional character and quality of life.”
The bill adds violations of the Fish and Wildlife code that may be cited as natural resource infractions. Examples range from not possessing a required license to violating the terms of certain permits issued by the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The department would be required to suspend someone’s recreational hunting and fishing privileges in cases that show a willful and wanton disregard for conservation of fish and wildlife.
“Authorities are seeing a disturbing rise in poaching incidents, both by individual poachers and by an apparent poaching ring, in communities from Clallam and Jefferson counties to Oregon," Van De Wege said. "This gives (the department) the teeth necessary to protect our natural resources from criminal abuses."
If someone is convicted of an infraction twice within 10 years for violating rules involving big game, or violates recreational hunting or fishing laws three or more times in a 10-year period, that person’s hunting and fishing privileges would be suspended for at least two years and could be suspended for up to 10 years.
Someone found to have committed willful or wanton disregard for conservation of fish or wildlife would lose hunting and fishing privileges for life.
