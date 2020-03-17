OLYMPIA - A bill requiring school districts to allow Native American students to wear regalia or other culturally significant items at graduation has passed both houses of the Legislature.
Engrossed Substitute House Bill 2551 has been sent to Gov. Jay Inslee for his consideration.
According to the bill, which would go into effect immediately upon Inslee signing it, the Legislature recognizes re-lationships between sovereign governments are strengthened “when decisions of mutual interest are based in a shared respect of cultural values.”
Lawmakers also recognize that public schools and institutions of higher education may use dress codes and other requirements to restrict wearing of tribal regalia and objects of cultural significance at graduation ceremonies.
“Although the restrictions may be premised on promoting uniformity, they are not appropriate in the context of government-to-government relationships and do not recognize the distinct and unique cultural heritage of Native Americans,” the bill said.
Most districts in Okanogan Country already allow native students to wear eagle feathers or beads with their mor-tarboard tassels.
“Omak School District has long allowed native regalia at ceremonies like graduation,” said Superintendent Erik Swanson. “This is not new to us.”
“The boards in the communities I have worked (for) as principal and superintendent have always welcomed and promoted the participation of tribal elders and tribal regalia as part of the graduation ceremony,” said John Glenew-inkel, Curlew superintendent. “Many years ago I was honored to be the principal of a ceremony were the tribal elders presented several of our graduates with button blankets as part of the graduation ceremony. It was amazing.”
He said the bill could open a can of worms, though.
“As superintendent in another district, the board attempted to end the practice of students decorating their mortar boards and wearing leis,” he said. “The board won the battle but lost the war as several boys chose to walk barefoot and with painted toenails.”
Under the bill, school districts, public schools and institutions of higher education may not prohibit students who are members of a federally recognized tribe from wearing tribal regalia or objects of Native American cultural signifi-cance along with or attached to a gown at graduations ceremonies or related school events.
Schools may not require such students to wear a cap if it is incompatible with the regalia or significant object.
The Legislature said schools also must update any relevant policies or procedures in accordance with the change.
