OLYMPIA – The state Senate has passed a bill vacating misdemeanor marijuana possession convictions.
Senate Bill 5605 is an effort to align past sentencing with contemporary law, said officials.
Although Washington legalized recreational use of marijuana in 2012, the initiative passed by voters did not address the issue of retroactively reviewing marijuana-related sentences.
The bill would require a court to vacate such convictions upon request if the applicant was age 21 or older at the time of the offense.
SB 5605 now moves to the House of Representatives for consideration.
