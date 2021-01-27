OLYMPIA – A bill to create a dedicated funding source for wildfire response, forest restoration and community resilience strategies is before the state Legislature.
House Bill 1168 was announced Jan. 12 by Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and Rep. Larry Springer, D-Kirkland. Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, is a co-sponsor of the bill.
The legislation – developed by a wide-ranging coalition of firefighters, fire chiefs, tribes, environmentalists, public health advocates and forest products companies – would create a first-of-its-kind dedicated funding account.
Franz is asking the Legislature to create the account and fund it with $125 million each biennium.
“Out-of-control wildfires now threaten families and communities on both sides of the Cascades,” said Franz. “We can’t afford to have another wildfire season as devastating as last year’s. We know what needs to be done to change the trajectory we’re on – we just need the political will and resources to make it happen.
“While the smoke has cleared and the weather has changed, we cannot ever forget the lives lost, the communities that burned, and those forever impacted by these catastrophic wildfires. We have to act now to prevent it from happening again. We cannot allow the Evergreen State to turn charcoal black.”
The bill comes on the heels of a historically destructive 2020 fire season in Washington, during which over 800,000 acres burned in more than 1,600 fires and 298 homes were destroyed, including the near total destruction of the Town of Malden. For two of the last three years, Washington has experienced the worst air quality in the world because of wildfire.
In the face of rapidly spreading and unpredictable fires, fueled by hurricane-force winds, DNR firefighters and local fire departments were spread thin and overwhelmed. There was also limited availability for out-of-state and federal assistance due to catastrophic fires across the West Coast.
On average, fighting wildfires each year costs nearly $150 million across state agencies. In 2015 alone, firefighting costs were more than $342 million.
Dedicated funding would help bolster the state’s wildfire response, adding 100 new firefighters, new firefighting aircraft and fire detection technology, and support for local fire districts that are often the first ones to respond to wildfire, said Franz.
Dedicated funding also would fully fund and accelerate DNR’s efforts to restore natural wildfire resistance to 1.25 million acres of forest across state, federal, tribal and private lands. Additionally, support would be provided for community resilience efforts, including fuel breaks around at-risk communities and direct assistance to homeowners to create defensible space on their property.
“The longer fire seasons and stronger fires experienced on the Colville reservation have destroyed thousands of acres of commercial forests, costing millions in lost revenue for years to come,” said Rodney Cawston, chairman of the Colville Business Council. “Consequences also include mudslides, road and bridge destruction, impacts to cultural resources, and, worst of all, danger to human life. We cannot wait to improve fire management.”
In 2015, the reservation was struck by the North Star and Tunk Block fires. The 2020 Cold Springs Fire raced from Omak south to the Columbia River and then into Douglas County. Several other large fires have burned on the reservation in recent years.
“I have seen first-hand how devastating wildfires in our nation and particularly our state can be,” said Daniel Lyon, a former firefighter who was severely burned in the 2015 Twisp River Fire. “That is why I believe that it is crucial that we provide the needed funding to our state’s firefighting resources to better protect the public, property, and our men and women who are battling these blazes.”
Approximately 2.2 million Washington homes are at risk of wildfire. Three towns – Leavenworth, Roslyn and Twin Lakes – are at even greater risk than Paradise, Calif., where one of the deadliest wildfires in history claimed dozens of lives in 2018, according to Franz.
“Wildfires are devastating. Small fire departments need the manpower and equipment to attack wildfires early to keep them small,” said Malden Mayor Dan Harwood. “If we have to wait for support and mobilization from federal and state partners, lives and homes will be lost.”
In Malden, 80 percent of all buildings were destroyed by wildfire in September 2020.
