OLYMPIA - A bill to help the state’s 150 smallest school districts pay for modernization of their facilities has been approved by the Legislature and sent to the governor.
Second Substitute Senate Bill 5572, sponsored by Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, is aimed at small districts that struggle to pass bond issues and levies, “and may be in desperate need for this help,” he said.
“Many of our small rural school districts don't have sufficient property value to allow them to access state school construction assistance program financing, sometimes creating an environment with unhealthy conditions for students,” he said.
“This bill would create a construction-grant program specifically for our smallest schools and provide them with an avenue to address their needs. It would also provide access to our tribal compact schools, which is important for reducing the educational achievement gap faced by those students.”
The program would be for districts and compact schools with 1,000 or fewer enrolled students.
Under Honeyford’s measure, the program would require that all projects eligible for modernization grants meet the requirements of the school construction assistance program, except for estimated cost thresholds and local funding assistance percentages.
The bill also establishes prioritization criteria and an evaluation process for the committee to review and rank grant applications.
