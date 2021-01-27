OLYMPIA – A proposal is before the state House that would allow public utility districts to offer broadband services directly to their residents.
Washington has long restricted public utilities and some other government entities from offering direct broadband service to end users. They can offer it on a wholesale basis to Internet service providers who resell it to consumers.
Rep. Drew Hansen, D-Bainbridge Island, proposes through House Bill 1336 to remove all state restrictions on public utilities from providing broadband access directly to consumers.
Okanogan County Public Utility District, which has offered wholesale fiber optics broadband for the past two decades, is still examining the proposal, as is the Washington Public Utility District Association.
The proposal is so new that neither entity has had the opportunity to examine its possible ramifications and take a position on it, said PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson.
Hansen said the COVID-19 pandemic has pointed out that “access to high-speed Internet is essential in the 21st century, but not everyone has that access. Telecoms have had decades to build out fiber networks but there are still regions in our state that are Internet deserts or have very poor access.
“That’s inequitable and unacceptable. Let’s give our local public utilities a chance to provide this essential service to people who need it to work, go to school, or attend a telemedicine appointment,” said Hansen.
Corson said the PUD is fortunate to have “several great retail service providers” in the county who resell PUD broadband service to consumers or offer their own service.
And, while there are pockets within the PUD service area that don’t have broadband access, utility officials will need to determine the pros and cons of trying to offer service directly, she said.
The bill, if passed, could have the potential of requiring the PUD to hire additional people to handle a retail service, from installers to service troubleshooters. The current retail providers handle all that now.
Also an unknown is how such a service would impact those retail providers, she said.
Current law also allows PUDs to sell wholesale broadband to other PUDs. Under Hansen’s bill, they could contract to sell wholesale or retail service to federally recognized Indian tribes, too.
Hansen said HB 1336 has been referred to the House Consumer and Economic Development Committee.
Okanogan County PUD is one of 16 PUDs statewide that offer broadband service.
