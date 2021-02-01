OLYMPIA — A bill has been introduced to the state Legislature to allow for greater voter participation in presidential primaries.
State Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla, is sponsoring request legislation from Secretary of State Kim Wyman to give voters the option not to declare a party affiliation on the presidential primary ballot. House Bill 1265 would allow such voters to have their votes qualify for the presidential primary and be counted.
Current state law requires voters to mark and sign the party declaration on their ballot envelope. The voter’s party declaration is public record in the voter registration database for 60 days after the election, though the vote is not, and the voter is bound to vote for a candidate according to declared affiliation.
Ballots left with a party declaration unmarked or with a vote for a candidate opposite the declared party are rejected and do not count.
Nearly half of Washington’s registered voters participated in last year’s presidential primary - an all-time high – but the election drew criticism from voters who objected to affiliating with a political party in order to participate.
In addition, ballot-rejection rates are higher for presidential primaries - about 4 percent for last year’s presidential primary vs. 0.8 percent for the general election, mainly because voters refuse to disclose their party affiliation on their ballot, said Rude’s announcement.
For years Wyman has advocated for the state Legislature to reinstate an “unaffiliated” option for voters. This option was available during the 1996 and 2000 presidential primaries, yet was removed by the Legislature in 2007.
“All voters, including people who do not align with a political party, should have the right to make their voices heard,” she said. “HB 1265 gives unaffiliated voters more freedom of choice and peace of mind, which in turn will increase voter participation and ensure our election results more accurately reflect the will of the people. It is a win-win for voters, for our elections and for all Washingtonians.”
“Considering our elections are paid for by all taxpayers, it seems only fitting that we find ways to make sure our elections are open and available to all voters,” said Rude. “The right to vote is a source of pride for so many people; it’s imperative we remove barriers that discourage voters from participating in our democracy. HB 1265 is a step in the right direction, and I encourage my colleagues in the Legislature to pass it.”
