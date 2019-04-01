OLYMPIA – Legislation aimed at reducing Washington’s wildfire risk and creating healthier forests has been introduced in the state Legislature.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz and Senate Democrats presented the legislation.
The proposal would establish a dedicated revenue source and raise $62.5 million annually to fund wildfire suppression and prevention.
“Never before have our wildland firefighters had to ask for so much, but never before have we faced a wildfire crisis of this magnitude,” said Franz. “In the face of this crisis, we need bold, forward-thinking investments to keep our forests healthy, our air clean, and our communities safe from fire.”
“We're seeing wildfires that are bigger and harder to contain, and we’re seeing them far more often,” said Senate Bill 5996 sponsor Sen. Kevin Van De Wege, D-Sequim. “What should have been beautiful skies over the Olympic Peninsula last summer were gray and overcast. The air around Puget Sound was so unhealthy, people had to stay indoors.
“In eastern Washington, people lost homes and other valuable property. If we don’t take action now, this is what we can expect every summer in the years to come.”
Sen. Christine Rolfes, D-Bainbridge, said the state continually relies on its rainy day fund to reimburse catastrophic fire response.
According to the state Department of Natural Resources, more than 2.2 million homes in Washington are exposed to wildfire. Wildfire suppression costs have averaged $153 million per year for the past five years.
Suppression costs make up 9 percent of the total costs of wildfires once lost business, infrastructure, habitat, timber, agriculture, disaster recovery and health impacts are considered.
Last year was DNR’s busiest fire season ever. It responded to more than 1,850 wildfires, and 440,000 acres burned across Washington. Forty percent of those fires were west of the Cascades.
Dedicated funding would come from increasing the tax on insurance premiums for property and casualty insurance from 2 percent to 2.52 percent.
It would generate an estimated $62.5 million annually for wildfire suppression and prevention.
DNR said more than 2.7 million acres of eastern Washington forests are in poor health, leaving them vulnerable to wildfires.
A recent study found that every $1 spent on forest rehabilitation saves $1.45 in firefighting costs and creates $5.70 in economic activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.