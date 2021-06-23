WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is co-sponsoring a bill that would make it easier to use remote patient monitoring technology in rural areas.
Newhouse is co-sponsoring the Rural Remote Monitoring Patient Act with Rep. Tom O’Halleran, D-Ariz. Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., is sponsoring a companion bill in the Senate.
If passed, the legislation would create a pilot grant program within the Health Resources and Services Administration, an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, to for use of remote patient monitoring technology.
“Our health system must meet people where they are, and that starts with empowering them to self-manage at home,” said Newhouse. “Remote monitoring technology provides rural Americans personalized, constant attention to ensure they get the care they need to manage their chronic conditions.
“This legislation will give our rural hospitals, clinics and community health centers in central Washington and beyond the tools they need to increase access to quality, effective health care.”
Alan Fisher, CEO, and Dr. Jennifer Thill, chief medical officer of Mid-Valley Hospital, Omak, said in a statement that “despite having three hospitals and several medical clinics throughout the county, there continue to be significant gaps in care in our vast and rural region where people are bound by high poverty, extreme weather conditions, and lack of public transportation.
“Noting limitations to high-speed broadband we agree with facilitating the use of low-frequency remote patient monitoring technology that is an FDA-cleared, and cellular-enabled to operate at lower frequency levels to facilitate adoption in rural areas without broadband access. This will enhance the capability of providing these services and other specialty services to rural residents and avoiding critical delays in care by enhancing telehealth access.”
Remote patient monitoring uses connected digital technologies and mobile medical devices to collect patient-generated health data from individuals in one location and transmit that information securely to a care team in a different location for assessment and intervention. It allows for ongoing monitoring and management of chronic and acute conditions, according to Newhouse’s office.
