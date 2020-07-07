WASHINGTON, D.C. – Eastern Washington’s two U.S. House members have introduced the Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act.
U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District say the proposal would expand clean, renewable, reliable and affordable hydropower production, and promote innovation of the next generation of hydroelectric technology.
“Central Washington is heavily dependent on hydropower and the hydroelectric dams that provide countless benefits to our region,” said Newhouse. “Supporting and promoting hydropower as a clean, renewable and reliable source of energy is exactly what we should be doing as we move toward a clean energy future.
“Our local scientists and researchers have demonstrated that – through innovation and responsible use – we can continue to improve upon our technologies and create an even greater future for hydroelectric technology.”
The two said the act would expand hydropower production, modernize the licensing process, promote next generation hydropower and reduce market barriers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.