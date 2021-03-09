WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hydropower development would be expanded under a bill introduced last week by U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-5th District.
The Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act would expand clean, renewable, reliable and affordable hydropower production in the United States and promote innovation of the next generation of hydropower technology, said the two.
“Central Washington is a prime example of how hydroelectric dams and the clean, renewable energy they produce can transform our economy and our way of life,” said Newhouse. “Scientists throughout our region continue to conduct world-class research to improve our dams and responsibly harness the power of our natural resources into a baseload energy resource.
“Supporting hydropower technology will not only increase the efficiency of power generation, but it will create good-paying jobs and ensure that we can continue to transition into a clean energy future,” he continued. “Passing legislation like this would strongly signal what we know to be true: Hydropower is an essential component of our nation’s energy portfolio, and we must continue to promote hydropower development.”
McMorris Rodgers agreed.
“Hydropower is one of America’s top renewable energy sources, and it provides clean, reliable and affordable energy to families in eastern Washington,” she said. “In fact, hydropower accounts for roughly 70 percent of our clean energy across all of Washington state.
“In order to address climate change, we must prioritize the continued development of hydropower resources and promote free-market technological innovation,” she said. “This legislation supports these important goals, and it will help us develop the next-generation of hydro technology needed to increase clean energy production, further decrease environmental impact, and allow America to lead on sustainability.”
According to the U.S. Department of Energy, the United States has the capacity to grow hydropower production from 101 gigawatts to nearly 150 gigawatts by 2050. Such growth would achieve a savings of $209 billion from avoided greenhouse gas emissions.
Reforms included in the Hydropower Clean Energy Future Act would help the country achieve that goal, said Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers.
The bill would:
-Expand hydropower production by affirming the role of hydropower as an essential, renewable resource and updating federal renewable purchase requirements to include hydropower.
-Modernize the licensing process by designating the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission as the lead agency for all federal authorizations and for complying with any required state or local environmental reviews. The bill also would improve coordination among permitting agencies by setting schedules, clarifying responsibilities and establishing mechanisms to resolve disputes among licensing participants.
-Promote next-generation hydropower by providing special licensing terms for small hydropower projects that are unlikely to jeopardize threatened or endangered species or critical habitat, and expediting licensing for next-generation hydropower projects that use technologies that protect, mitigate or enhance environmental resources.
-Reduce market barriers by requiring a report to Congress containing recommendations to reduce barriers to the development of conventional, pumped-storage, conduit and emerging hydropower technologies. The bill would encourage proper compensation for the full range of services that hydropower provides to the electric grid, including grid reliability and the cost-effective integration of renewables.
