WASHINGTON, D.C. – A bill increasing rural health access during the COVID-19 public health emergency has been introduced by U.S. Reps. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and Xochitl Torres Small, D-N.M.
Mid-Valley Hospital officials said they support bill.
The bipartisan bill aims to increase telehealth access for rural communities and use of remote patient monitoring technology during the pandemic.
“This pandemic has demonstrated the vital importance of allowing rural health care facilities to fully embrace telemedicine as a way to reach patients in outlying and underserved areas,” said Newhouse. “Supporting the expansion of telemedicine and remote patient monitoring will empower our health care providers to ensure that no patient is left behind, especially during a public health emergency.”
He said the bill would give rural hospitals, clinics and community health centers in central Washington and beyond the tools they need to increase access to quality, effective health care.”
The bill would create a pilot program within the Health Resources and Services Administration for use of remote patient monitoring technology in rural areas during the COVID-19 crisis.
Mid-Valley CEO Alan Fisher and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jennifer Thill said, “Despite having three hospitals and several medical clinics spread out throughout the county, there continue to be significant gaps in care in our vast and rural region where people are bound by high poverty, extreme weather conditions and lack of public transportation.
“Noting limitations to high-speed broadband, we agree with facilitating the use of remote patient monitoring technology that is an FDA-cleared, and cellular-enabled to operate at lower frequency levels to facilitate adoption in rural areas without broadband access. This will enhance the capability of providing these services to rural residents and avoiding critical delays in care by enhancing telehealth access.”
Dr. Peter Rutherford, CEO of Confluence Health, said, “The need to interact with patients in a non-face-to-face manner is critical in helping patients maintain their health, especially the control of chronic health conditions during the time of this COVID-19 pandemic.
“The use of remote monitoring requires current equipment, and it can be a help to all patients. The availability of funding to allow those who are underserved due to geography, financial, or social situations will be of great help in making this method of care delivery more widely used.”
