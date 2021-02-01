OLYMPIA – The state Legislature is considering a bill aimed at addressing school learning loss by exploring alternatives to current school calendars.
Sen. Brad Hawkins, R-East Wenatchee, is sponsoring Senate Bill 5147.
Following a challenging school year for students, parents and schools in 2019-2020, and anticipating significant learning loss across Washington state, the Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee approved the bill.
Current school calendars leave students with nearly three months each year with no school instruction, said Hawkins, the committee’s ranking Republican member.
Lead co-sponsor is 41st District Sen. Lisa Wellman, who chairs the committee and works with Hawkins on education policy.
As passed by the committee, the bill would create opportunities for up to 30 school districts (15 from western Washington and 15 from eastern Washington) to participate in year-round school voluntarily.
The bill includes a financial incentive in the school funding formula for districts seeking to spread their existing state-funded 180 days over a full calendar year. The bill would require instructional days in at least 11 months of the school year and breaks of no longer than four weeks.
If approved, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction would select applicant districts based on the bill’s criteria to implement the program beginning in the 2022-23 school year and concluding after the 2025-26 school year, and then report back to the Legislature regarding its findings.
If the program works well, the Legislature could consider expansion to all schools in future years.
Hawkins, who served for 10 years on the Eastmont School Board and North Central Educational Service District Board before being elected to the Legislature, said now is the time for the state to encourage willing school districts to reform their school calendars.
“Now is the time – as we’ll pull out of this pandemic – to think big about reforming the system and to get serious about addressing student learning loss,” said Hawkins. “Long summer breaks, requiring significant reteaching in the fall, are the last thing our kids need in the years ahead.
“I hope for a program that encourages lawmakers and districts to consider transformational reforms to meet students’ academic needs. They deserve that,” says Hawkins.
Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has listed reforms to the school calendar as one of his agency’s 10 “strategic changes.”
The Senate Early Learning and K-12 Education Committee has referred the bill to the Senate Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.
