WASHINGTON, D.C. – A proposal to help agricultural producers hard hit by wildfires has been introduced by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, and several others.
Joining Newhouse in introducing the 2020 WHIP+ Authorization Act were Reps. Mike Thompson, Barbara Lee and Jimmy Panetta, all D-Calif., and Peter DeFazio, D-Ore.
The bill would reactivate the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus, known as WHIP+, for 2020 natural disasters, including wildfires. It would offer assistance to agricultural producers, including wine grape growers, whose crops were impacted by smoke taint.
“Wildfires and smoke taint pose a great threat to Washington state’s distinguished wine industry, a community that is already facing billions of dollars in losses,” said Newhouse. “WHIP+ will help our wine grape growers recover from the damages of this year’s catastrophic wildfires that ravaged the West, and it will ensure they can continue producing the high-quality Washington wines we are so proud of.”
Newhouse and Thompson co-chair the Congressional Wine Caucus, a bipartisan organization of 117 members from across the United States that advocate for the wine community from grape to glass. In September, wine industry officials sent a letter to the U.S. House of Representatives outlining the effects of wildfires on the West Coast wine community and urging Congress to reauthorize WHIP+ for 2020.
The Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act of 2019 authorized the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus to help agricultural producers affected by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019. WHIP+ covers losses of crops, trees, bushes and vines that occurred as a result of hurricanes, wildfires and other qualifying natural disasters.
In another wildfire-related action, U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., last week highlighted how her proposed prescribed burn legislation could help Washington prepare for worsening future fire seasons.
She said the 2020 fire season was “not anomaly.”
Every year since 2000, “we’ve had an average of 71,000 wildfires and a burn on average of 6.9 million acres,” she said at a Senate Energy and Natural Resources Subcommittee hearing. “So clearly, we need to do more and statistics are telling us we need to new strategies.”
In Washington, more than 800,000 acres of land burned during the 2020 fire season, with more than 300,000 burning in one day.
She also highlighted provisions of the legislation that support women’s participation and leadership in fire management to address firefighting gender disparity.
She pressed U.S. Forest Service Deputy Chief Chris French on how the agency is diversifying its ranks, suggesting that “there are policies we can put in place to encourage more diverse work force and we should consider that.”
