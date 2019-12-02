DRYDEN - Rep. Keith Goehner, R-Dryden, is working on legislation that would require the state Liquor and Cannabis Board to let local governments decide where cannabis license locations will be.
“The state should allow local governments to decide what are suitable locations for cannabis stores under their own zoning rules,” he said. “Local government carries the burden of enforcement and zoning so it should be their decision.”
Under current law, the board asks for comment, but makes the final decision without regard to local zoning.
Goehner said he plans to continue working on House Bill 1633, which would make permanent the posting of state and federal fuel tax rate information by fuel pump inspectors.
“I introduced this bill last session and it passed the state House of Representatives by a vote of 92-2. Unfortunately, it did not even receive a public hearing in the Senate,” he said.
Taxation needs to be transparent, Goehner said.
“Consumers already know what taxes they are paying on most services and goods,” he said. “This becomes even more important with the looming debate on transportation funding with the passage of I-976.”
Initiative 976, approved by voters in November, would cap vehicle license tabs at $30. It is being challenged in court.
“My bill makes a law permanent that was part of the transportation budget last biennium. However, because it was only part of the budget, the law expired in June,” Goehner said.
