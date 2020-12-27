OLYMPIA – A Ferndale senator is preparing a bill that would prohibit discrimination based on an individual’s COVID-19 vaccination status.
Sen. Doug Ericksen, R-Ferndale, said individual rights and freedom of choice must be protected now that COVID vaccines are available.
He said his bill would ensure that vaccination could not be required as a condition of employment, school attendance, state-regulated travel or entry into places of public accommodation. Service could not be denied to a person who has not received a vaccination.
“We need to stop discrimination before it begins,” Ericksen said. “Already we’re hearing that proof of vaccination could be required for everything from employment to the ability to board a plane, train or bus. But no decision is more personal than the choice of what to inject into your own body. This legislation isn’t pro-vaccine or anti-vaccine – it’s pro-individual rights.”
Ericksen’s bill is in the drafting stages and will be introduced before the 2021 legislative session begins Jan. 11, he said.
Under Ericksen’s proposal, vaccination decisions would be left to the individual.
-Public and private employers could not require workers to be vaccinated.
-Schools could not require vaccination as a condition of attendance.
-Access could not be denied to places of public accommodation, including public places and businesses open to the public.
-Vaccination could not be required for travel on planes, trains and buses.
-Those who choose not to be vaccinated could not be denied any right available to the population as a whole.
“Nowhere is the coercive power of government more intrusive than on this issue,” Ericksen said. “We don’t require flu shots and we shouldn’t require COVID shots. Often people forget that our Constitution puts the rights of the individual first. We shouldn’t trample on it in a rush to vaccinate.”
