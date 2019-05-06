WASHINGTON, D.C. - A bill aimed at permanent protection of millions of acres of national forest land, including some in the Liberty Bell Mountain area of Okanogan County, has been introduced in Congress.
Co-sponsors are U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz. Other leaders are Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M.; Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., with numerous others as co-sponsors.
The Roadless Area Conservation Act of 2019 would codify the 2001 Roadless Rule, “which limits costly road building and destructive logging on roadless landscapes across the national forest system in order to protect hunting and fishing opportunities, provide critical habitat for 1,600 threatened or endangered species, lessen wildland fire risk, and supply clean drinking water to millions of Americans in 39 states and more than 350 communities across the United States,” said the sponsors.
“The Trump administration’s reckless efforts to expedite the rollback of conservation protections on public lands - with limited public input - must be checked,” said Gallego. “Attacks on the Roadless Rule put our unique and beautiful wilderness at risk and undermine our federal trust responsibility to indigenous communities.
“This bill will codify one of our national forests' most important protections and prevent costly, environmentally damaging roads from jeopardizing important conservation efforts in these pristine places.”
“Allowing development in our roadless wilderness areas would threaten the value they provide to small businesses, outdoor enthusiasts and communities that depend on a thriving outdoor recreation economy,” said Udall.
The legislation would protect the remaining pristine forests that make up 31 percent of the country’s national forest system. It would allow for continued forest management to reduce the risk of catastrophic fire and to promote forest health, while also preserving the land as a legacy for the future, sponsors said.
The courts have repeatedly rebuffed efforts to weaken or eliminate the 2001 Roadless Rule, which was developed by the U.S. Forest Service during the Clinton administration and finalized in 2001.
“Protecting the backcountry areas of our national forests - places like the Liberty Bell Roadless Area near Washington Pass, where the Pacific Crest Trail passes through - is so important to the outdoor experience in Washington and beyond,” said Katherine Hollis of The Mountaineers.
