WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Whip+ Reauthorization act, introduced Jan. 11 by U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-5th District, and others, would reactivate the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program Plus for 2020 natural disasters, including wildfires.
Newhouse said WHIP+ offers critical assistance to agricultural producers, including wine grape growers, whose crops were impacted by smoke taint.
“Wine grape growers in central Washington are all too familiar with the damage that wildfires and smoke can have on the industry each year,” said Newhouse. “WHIP+ is a necessary resource for many producers as they continue to recover from last year’s devastating wildfires in our region.
“I am pleased to reintroduce this legislation and encourage my colleagues to support this important program that will provide much-needed assistance to Central Washington’s high-quality wine industry for years to come.”
On Nov. 19, 2020, the lawmakers introduced the 2020 WHIP+ Authorization Act. The legislation expired at the end of the 116th Congress.
