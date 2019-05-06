NESPELEM – Several bills and several million dollars in state appropriations during the recently completed legislative session will benefit the Colville Confederated Tribes and its members.
“We had several important victories in this legislative session,” said Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston. “This was the result of a lot of hard work by CBC members, our state lobbyist and tribal staff. All in all, it was a great team effort, and we now look forward to the implementation of these new laws.”
Cawston said the council was “probably one of the most active ever” in testifying before legislative committees and lobbying state lawmakers for the tribes’ priority bills.
“Council members really stepped up to make our tribal voice heard in Olympia,” he said. “It was hectic at times, but well worth it.”
Several bills supported by the tribe have either already been signed by Gov. Jay Inslee or scheduled for signing into law soon. They include
-House Bill 1564, which provides a process for increased “encounter rate” funding for tribal nursing homes.
-Senate Bill 5415, the “Indian Health Improvement Reinvestment Act,” which will update payment policy for federal funding of Medicaid recipients who are American Indians and Alaska Natives.
-SB 5511, legislation that provides funding for grants for broadband projects in rural and remote areas of Washington including tribal reservations.
-SB 1485, a bill which changes the title “chaplain” to “religious coordinator” for the departments of corrections, children, youth and families, and social and health services, allowing traditional tribal spiritual leaders to provide services to these entities.
-HB 1713, improving law enforcement response to missing and murdered Native American women by establishing two positions, including tribal representatives, in the Washington State Patrol to build relationships between the patrol and Washington tribes to address the problem.
-SB 5079, the “Native Voting Rights Act,” which provides a number of changes to encourage voting by tribal members, such as putting ballot boxes on reservations, allowing the use of residential addresses other than street addresses for voter registration, and accepting tribal identification cards for registration.
-HB 2079, which creates a process for ongoing wolf-livestock conflict management and for other non-lethal wolf management efforts.
-HB 1579, which implements recommendations from the Southern Resident Killer Whale Task Force that are intended to increase the number of Chinook salmon in Washington waters.
In addition to the legislation, the tribe was awarded $4.5 million to help build a new in-patient treatment center in Keller and more than $500,000 for tribal fish hatchery improvements, plus $500,000 for improved fish passage over Chief Joseph Dam, Cawston said.
“We are very pleased by these particular appropriations for the tribes,” Cawston said. “The Keller Treatment Center is well on its way to becoming a reality, and we are continuing to be recognized by the state as a leader in fisheries science and production on the upper Columbia.”
The tribe successfully advocated for more than a dozen bills and in support of state appropriations requests that will benefit the Colvilles and other Washington tribes.
Cawston said Keller District Councilman Jack Ferguson met several times with 7th District representatives in Olympia and convinced them to put $4.5 million in the House appropriations budget for the Keller center.
Nespelem council members Andy Joseph Jr. and Janet Nicholson spent long hours lobbying and testifying in support of HB 1564, which will mean increased federal funding for the tribe’s convalescent center and saving approximately $1.3 million that had been funded by tribal dollars.
The latter two also lobbied for passage of the Indian Health Improvement Reinvestment Act, a law that will increase health care funding and improve services for members, Cawston said.
Inchelium District Councilwoman Susie Allen was instrumental in getting tribal language in SB 5511. Changes to the bill will make it easier for tribes in rural and remote areas to get grant funding for critically needed telecommunications projects, Cawston said.
Omak councilwomen Margie Hutchinson and Norma Sanchez worked to secure passage of the Native Voting Rights Act, and Hutchinson worked with the Legislature to also recognize tribal spiritual leaders as religious coordinators.
Inchelium Councilman Joel Boyd championed the bill concerning missing and murdered native women, while Omak Councilwoman Karen Condon is on the Southern Killer Whale Task Force.
Ferguson and Cawston worked to secure passage of the wolf management legislation, and Cawston testified on a number of bills and appropriations relating to increasing fish passage in the upper Columbia River.
Cawston also cited efforts by Alice Koskela, Office of Reservation Attorney; lobbyist Mike Moran and Neeka Somday, legislative assistant, for monitoring bills, updating the council, providing talking points, suggesting bill language and scheduling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.