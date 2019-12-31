OLYMPIA — Several bills to address rising prescription drug prizes have been pre-filed for the 2020 legislative session.
Sen. Karen Keiser, D-Des Moines, filed the bills. The session starts Jan. 13.
“This is a crisis,” said Keiser. “My colleagues and I hear every day from constituents who can’t afford their medication anymore, people who have to choose between prescriptions and rent.
“We have a responsibility to curb excessive costs of critical prescription drugs that are vital for people’s health. I’m working together with stakeholders to take several steps to make crucial, life-sustaining medications more affordable.”
Keiser pre-filed five bills to tackle the problem from multiple angles. The bills will be considered during the 2020 session, which begins on Jan. 13.
-Senate Bill 6087 would cap out-of-pocket cost to patients for insulin at $100 per month.
-SB 6088 would establish a prescription drug affordability board to review prices to see if maximum price caps are needed.
-SB 6110 would provide a mechanism for the state to import prescription drugs from Canada under a federal waiver.
-SB 6111 would allow the state to contract with Canadian pharmacies that state employees could use for their needed high-cost medications.
-SB 6113 would create a centralized purchasing process for insulin, based on the approached used by the state to purchase childhood vaccines.
Keiser said she continues to work to update a bill passed last year, House Bill 1224, that was supposed to provide drug price transparency, but has yet to be fully implemented.
“I expect lots of pushback from lobbyists and the companies that are profiting from high prescription drug prices,” said Keiser. “But this is too important to wait.”
