OKANOGAN – All of Okanogan and parts of Omak were without electricity for about a half-hour Wednesday morning, Oct. 28.
A bird caused damage to a substation, said the Okanogan County Public Utility District. Permanent repairs will require a nighttime outage at some point.
Power to the PUD’s headquarters building in Okanogan was knocked out, forcing the building to go on generator power.
The outage came on the heels of several brief outages the previous week because of the cold snap.
Utility spokeswoman Sheila Corson said people with computers or other equipment that could be damaged by power outages or blips in service should consider getting surge protectors.
“Not all power strips are surge protectors, so folks should check theirs – and make sure they are in good condition – and replace as needed,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.