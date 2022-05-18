OLYMPIA – Cases of avian influenza are piling up in Washington, including in Okanogan County, and state veterinarians are asking bird owners to double down on biosecurity measures.
As of Friday, May 13, cases of bird flu had been confirmed in Okanogan, Whatcom, Pierce, Clallam, Stevens, Spokane and Pacific counties. Most are in non-commercial, backyard flocks.
Highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 can cause sudden deaths in affected birds.
In Okanogan and Whatcom counties, one flock of around 100 chickens and other with nearly 30 birds – chickens, ducks and geese – were affected. The properties were quarantined and birds that were not already dead were to be euthanized, said the state Department of Agriculture.
Washington wildlife officials confirmed two cases of HPAI in wild birds - a bald eagle at Loon Lake in Stevens County and a Canada goose in Whatcom County.
“With so many suspicious cases in wild birds pending investigation, I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to avoid exposing your flock to wild waterfowl and shorebirds,” said Dr. Amber Itle, state veterinarian. “Call us if you suspect your own birds are sick and report sick wild birds to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife.”
There is no immediate public health concern, the department said. Meat from both wild game birds and domestic poultry should be properly cooked.
Unusual deaths or illness among domestic birds should be reported to the department’s avian health program, 800-606-3056. Dead or sick wild birds should be reported to the state Department of Fish and Wildlife’s online reporting tool.
