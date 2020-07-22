OMAK – Crews from several fire agencies spent the afternoon of July 18 battling a blaze in sagebrush, grass and a sawdust pile east of town.
A 20-foot travel trailer also was destroyed.
The fire was reported just before 1 p.m. at 342 Rodeo Trail, south of the former Omak Wood Products Mill. The blaze burned eastward up the hill and onto a bench above the mill site.
About 34 acres of brush and grass burned, along with a “huge sawdust pile” leftover from mill operations and the motorhome. The Red Cross was called to assist Reynado Chapa, who lived in the travel trailer, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling.
A slight breeze was blowing, but it didn’t hinder the fire fight, the chief said. Access to the mill site allowed firefighters to attack the blaze on the bench area.
The fire’s cause is under investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Crews from Fire District No. 3 (Omak, Okanogan and Malott), and fire district Nos. 7 (rural Riverside), 9 (rural Conconully) and 8 (southwest reservation) responded, as did the BIA and state Department of Natural Resources. The latter provided air support.
Shortly after the fire was reported, crews from Malott and Okanogan were diverted to a one-vehicle accident on Old Highway 97.
Driver Chad A. Andreas, 37, Omak, apparently fell asleep, said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
The vehicle was traveling northbound, crossed over the southbound lane and left the roadway. It overturned as it went up the embankment, the sheriff said.
Andreas complained of back and neck pain.
