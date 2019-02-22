TWISP — A plume of black smoke filled the air Monday, Feb. 11, after a former fire chief’s home was destroyed by fire.

The blaze was reported around 2 p.m. and smoke could be seen throughout town.

According to the fire officials, the homeowner, Mark Seguin, reported the home was empty at the time of the fire. Seguin served as fire chief for the city in the early 2000s.

Firefighters from Okanogan County Fire District 6 arrived at the scene and quickly got to work extinguishing the fire.

The home was more than 100 years old and thought to be built in 1912, according to Okanogan County records. The home’s older construction helped to fuel the flames throughout the home’s interior and engulfing the second story, according to fire officials.

The cause of the blaze remains unknown, but an unattended portable propane heater may have been the cause, according to Twisp Public Safety Clerk Vicki Hallowell.

The cold weather and snow caused firefighters to work in to the evening, thawing and cleaning fire engines, equipment and gear.

All four district (Carlton, Mazama, Twisp and Winthrop) responded to the scene, with a total of 22 firefighters working to control the blaze.

According to Hallowell, two Twisp Police Department officers stayed in shifts that night at the destroyed property to safeguard the scene, and Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to investigate the blaze the following morning.