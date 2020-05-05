OKANOGAN – A home was destroyed and its occupant injured in an early evening fire at the south end of town May 3.
The occupant received second-degree burns to an estimated 18 percent of his body, mostly on his back, said Omak Fire Chief Kevin Bowling, also the interim Okanogan chief.
Clen (Ken) Berglund was listed in serious condition May 4 in the intensive care unit of Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, according to a hospital spokeswoman.
Firefighters were called about 6:15 p.m. to 925 S. Fourth Ave. Okanogan Fire Department was called initially, with Omak Fire Department and LifeLine Ambulance close behind.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office also responded.
Bowling said firefighters found the small home fully involved in flames. Initial reports indicated the house next door to the south also caught fire, but he said a tree and fence were damaged but not the home.
Cause of the fire is under investigation.
Okanogan County Assessor’s Office information indicates the burned home was owned by Luke Lucas, with the home to the south owned by Kathrine Perham.
Firefighters were on the scene about an hour and a half.
Bowling estimated the loss to the structure and contents at about $40,000. It’s unknown whether the property or contents were insured.
