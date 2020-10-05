BREWSTER – An American Red Cross blood drive is planned Oct. 22 in Brewster.
The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. in the fellowship hall at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 17 N.W. Hospital Way.
Temperatures will be taken and masks are required, as are appointments, said organizers.
Appointments may be made at redcrossblood.org or 800-RED CROSS.
