TONASKET – Local apple and pear growers are seeing their fruit stay fresher longer, thanks to major efficiency upgrades at the Blue Bird warehouse.
The facility recently earned an $80,000 check for energy savings through the Okanogan County Public Utility District.
Until last year, old refrigeration and scrubber equipment - some from 1959 - was still being used, causing issues with inefficiency and difficulty in maintenance and repairs, according to a PUD announcement.
The PUD manages incentive programs through funding from the Bonneville Power Administration, a major source of its electricity.
When Blue Bird decommissioned the original engine room, it consolidate to a new engine room and have saved 349,555 kilowatt-hours of electricity in a year – enough to power approximately 20 average homes.
“The success of this project is the result of the hard work and dedication of the refrigeration and maintenance team and the investments made by the executives at Blue Bird,” said Tony Simon of Energy Smart Industrial. “Projects like this are great because the fruit quality will be just as good, if not better, but with much less energy consumed.”
Aside from the energy and money savings, Blue Bird Facility and Food Safety Director Larry Blakley said the new equipment is safer, both for staff and the community. Upgraded controls and consolidation of ammonia compressors and carbon scrubbers have helped reduce workload and safety risks.
The controls also allow Blue Bird to cool fruit from the field faster, which allows for longer storage time. The longer the fruit stays fresh, the better it is for growers awaiting sales, according to the PUD.
The PUD has multiple energy efficiency incentives for residential, commercial and other types of customers. More information is at www.okanoganpud.org.
