WINTHROP – Bluebird Grain Farms has been selected as the 2022 Rural Small Business of the Year for the Seattle District.
The Seattle District encompasses all of Washington state and some of Idaho. The US Small Business Administration hosts the awards for each of the districts on an annual basis.
The business was founded in 2004 by Brooke and Sam Lucy when the two identified a lack of locally grown grain in the Pacific Northwest. Eighteen years later, they’ve grown a backyard, grassroots business into an award winning, region spanning business with over 19,000 customers.
“With Bluebird Grain Farms, Brooke and Sam Lucy have created jobs in their community, strengthened their local food system, and grown a business that connects farmers with consumers throughout our state,” SBA Seattle District Director Kerrie Hurd said. “We are honored to recognize the Lucys for their achievements and contributions.”
The award – which runs as part of Small Business Week, May 1-7 this year – recognizes rural, small business owners who demonstrate staying power within the community and a history of establishment with at least three years of business operation. Growth in terms of net worth, expansion, job availability, sales, innovation, contributions to the community and more are also taken into account when deciding on awards recipients.
“Having a business in a rural setting poses a unique set of challenges, and opportunities,” Brooke Lucy said. “I really appreciate that the rural aspect of being a business is being recognized with this award. The Methow Valley has been a critical part of our story.”
The Lucy’s have also recently broken ground on a new processing and manufacturing facility which will allow the business to increase production capacity and expand their customer base and supplier network. A retail storefront for direct sales and a community space is planned to be incorporated into the new 6,700 square foot facility.
An awards ceremony was held on May 4 at the Museum of Flight in Tukwila. Other SBA awards from that evening recognized Exporter of the Year, Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and Washington Small Business Person of the Year. More information is available at www.sba.gov.
