OMAK – Superintendent Erik Swanson’s retirement letter was accepted by the Omak School Board during its Aug. 27 meeting.
Swanson has been superintendent since July 1, 2013. He plans to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, with his last day on the job being June 30, 2020, according to a letter from Swanson to the board.
Board Chairwoman Kathie Brown thanked Swanson for his years of service.
The board is seeking requests for proposals for professional consultant services to help with the superintendent search. It authorized Fiscal Administrator Scott Haeberle to prepare an advertisement seeking proposals.
In his resignation letter, Swanson thanked board members for their service and said his work in Omak “has been and continues to be the capstone of a long career helping our young people grow into strong, productive adults.
The board hired Swanson, then 65, on May 5, 2013, to succeed Art Himmler, who died Feb. 7, 2013, in a vehicle crash while on his way to an educational training session in Wenatchee.
Before coming to Omak, Swanson was principal at McKinley Elementary School in the Yakima School District.
Swanson was selected from an original field of 21 applicants who were whittled down to five semifinalists and three finalists. He began his educational career as a music teacher from 1973 to 1988. Since 1988, he served in several administrative positions.
He has a doctorate in educational leadership.
In other business, the board:
-Approved agreements with North Central Educational Service District for student assistance prevention-intervention services; the service district for Title I and director services; NEWTech Skills Center, Spokane Public Schools, for cooperative educational services; Sunnyside School District for purchasing computers and tablets through Sunnyside’s direct customer agreement with Apple Inc., and Bellingham Technical College to provide occupational education programs and related services to eligible high school student of the district at the Bellingham site.
-Approved contracts the state for early childhood education and assistance services for the district’s preschool, and LifeLine Ambulance for ambulance services at home varsity football games. The district will pay $1,500 for the ambulance service plus $250 per game for any additional games beyond the regular season.
-Hired Nora Kayser, sixth grade teacher; Anthony Ruiz, middle school career and technical education STEM teacher; Danielle Berntsen, fourth grade teacher; Ken VanderStoep, middle school career and technical education STEM teacher; Ashley Reese, online social studies/English and language arts teacher; Brenda Moore, custodian; Janet Reierson, special education para-educator at East; Jennifer Sherwood, learning assistance program para-educator at East; Spencer Bennion and Sara Knight, special education para-educators at the high school.
-Approved reassignments of Dana McLean to middle school student services support, and Tara Cruz to student services support and movement para-educator at North.
-Accepted the resignations of Leicie Ables, high school special education para-educator, and Aubree Newton, student services specialist/movement para-educator at North.
-Terminated the employment of John Wagner, middle school custodian, and Steve Wells, custodian.
-Accepted the resignations of Leicie Ables, assistant high school softball coach and assistant high school girls’ basketball coach, and Byron Sam, assistant girls’ soccer coach.
-Had first readings of new policies and procedures dealing with the electoral system; educational opportunities for student with a parent in the military; academic acceleration; waiver of high school graduation credits; enrollment rights and services for students experiencing homelessness; enrollment; student records; student immunization and life-threatening health conditions; medication at school; student fees, fines or charges; language access plan; drug-free schools, community and work place; maintaining professional staff/student boundaries; revenues from local, state and federal sources, and prohibition of harassment, intimidation or bullying.
-Approved a memorandum of understanding with Omak Secretary Education Association for work days, holidays and vacation time.
-Decided to have the next few board meetings in different locations around the district: October at the middle school, November at the high school, January at East Omak Elementary School and February at North Omak Elementary School.
-Heard a safety report from Swanson.
