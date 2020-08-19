OMAK – Two retirements and two resignations in the certificated staff were accepted by the Omak School Board during its Aug. 12 meeting.
High school history teacher Michael Striggow and middle school special education teacher Ann Cummings are retiring.
Resignations came from middle school Assistant Principal Chris Miller and second-grade teacher Elizabeth Wilhelm.
Classified (non-teaching) resignations were submitted by McKendra Rose, special education para-educator; Michelle Brannon, East Omak Elementary School para-educator, and Autumn Gruenwald, North Omak Elementary School speech and language pathology assistant.
Wendy Bell, student services specialist, is retiring.
The board also assigned Teresa Sheeley to teach third grade and Heather Popelier as human resources/payroll assistant.
Certificated assignments for the Washington Virtual Academy online program through K12 Inc. were approved: Robert Campbell, Megan Peters and Jim Vaughn as middle school English-language arts and social studies teachers; Melany Wyckoff, middle school math and science; Christina Jordan, Jennifer Akca, Megan Thomason, Bridget Barley, Lyndsy Quinn, Adigail Ellingson and Jill Driver, elementary general education; Lia Carlile, eighth grade math; Buddy Woodman, seventh grade math; Marianne Cuenco and Tami Berry, high school math; Cyley Moser, sixth grade English-language arts and history, and Kathleen Hennessy, high school special education.
The board also heard a presentation on reopening school, but deferred a decision until the next day because changes needed to be made to the plan. (See separate story.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.