PATEROS - A training program for coaches using Bruce Brown’s Proactive Coaching method has been developed in the Pateros School District during the 2019-20 year.
Principal Mike Hull and athletic director Marcus Stennes briefed the school board on the program, which is part of the athletic strategic plan, during the Jan. 27 board meeting.
The positive coaching plan is broken into three categories: Coach’s role, athlete’s role and parent’s role. The goal is to produce a document that is supported by the school board for coaches, athletes and parents from proactive coaching principles.
Stennes will present the plan to all the athletic coaches at their next meeting for additional feedback. The final document will be proposed to the board for tapproval.
Stennes also briefed the board on use of Cronin Gym for junior high and high school basketball practices, when needed, during December.
Use of the additional gym resulted in several positive outcomes, including finishing practices by 6 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m., and allowing all teams to complete a full 90-minute practice that allowed time for fundamental skill development.
He said the facility may be used again when junior high girls’ volleyball practice starts and for spring sports if the field cannot be used because of inclement weather.
In other business, the board:
-Extended Superintendent Greg Goodnight’s contract for one year.
-Learned Goodnight signed agreements with Wenatchee Valley College for a career and technical education dual credit consortium and with Eastern Washington University for an alternative route grant.
-Was recognized during School Board Recognition Month.
-Heard an update on the Okanogan-Douglas Fire District No. 15 proposal to purchase the district’s property in Methow.
-Had second and final readings on revised and obsolete policies and procedures dealing with homeless students enrollment rights and services; use of tobacco nicotine products and delivery devices; family, medical and maternity leave, and student conduct expectations and reasonable sanctions obsolete.
-Had first readings on new and revised policies and procedures dealing with grading and progress reports, school-based threat assessment, complaints concerning staff or programs and a new athletic incident complaint form, notification of threats of violence or harm, and bid or request for proposal requirements.
-Had first readings on new policies and procedures dealing with academic acceleration and waiver of high school graduation credits.
-Learned a guest panel of Waterville students was to be on campus Jan. 30 to talk about the Leader in Me program.
-Heard a report on the student intervention team, which consists of six teachers and administrators. Their focus is on the social, emotional and academic health of students. Team members are working one on one with students who are failing or falling behind in class to get them back on track and to be successful.
-Learned the joint Pateros-Brewster prom will be May 9 in Brewster.
-Learned January full-time equivalent enrollment for the district was 296.
-Learned 15 or so students have been volunteering to help with home AAU basketball games. They have helped with clean-up, sweeping, running the clock, and officiating.
