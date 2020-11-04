PATEROS – A public hearing on the declaration of the Methow School as property surplus was conducted during the Pateros School Board’s Oct. 26 Zoom meeting.
No comments were received.
The board declared the property surplus Sept. 14.
Superintendent Greg Goodnight said the district has been approached by a donor who is interested in buying the property and donating it to the Methow community group for use as a community center.
The district likely would write into bid specifications that bidders need to have an agreement with the community group. An appraisal was done.
In other business, the board:
-Approved the highly capable program.
-Affirmed the superintendent contract without restriction on living within the district.
-Approved new and revised policies and procedures dealing with alternative learning experience courses, prohibition of sexual harassment of students and student records.
A new policy and procedure limiting immigration enforcement in schools was tabled.
-Approved the federal and state programs grant report.
-Requested an emergency waiver from the state of the first day of school, Sept. 8, because of extensive damaged to power and Internet infrastructure from wildfires in the area.
-Requested a state waiver for full day parent conferences because days normally used in November and March were used the first week of September to provide individualized distance learning information to parents and students, and to check out Chromebooks and curriculum materials.
All remaining conference days for the year have been changed to early release days.
-Had first readings of policies and procedures dealing with the learning assistance program, hiring of retired school employees, restraint isolation and other uses of reasonable force.
-Accepted the resignation of bus driver Phil Lund.
-Agreed to hire Leilani Ezell as a bus driver.
-Learned September full-time equivalent enrollment was 289.92. COVID-related expenditures are affecting the budget, but overall spending is down.
