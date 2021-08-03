EAST WENATCHEE – Several actions related to Wells Hydroelectric Project were taken July 26 by Douglas County Public Utility District commissioners.
The board affirmed a contract change to replace battery bank two at the Wells Hydroelectric Project. The change was necessary because of manufacturing delays. The contract is extended to Aug. 31.
Work was accepted by and final payment authorized to H2O Well Service for the first year of a contract for hatchery well and pump maintenance. All work is complete and meets bid specifications.
The board also approved award of a contract to rehabilitate Unit 10 trash racks at the Wells project to Hancock Sandblast and Paint, authorized a contract change for generator rebuild for unit refurbishment and agreed to call for bids to replace five generator step-up transformers originally installed in 1967.
The unit refurbishment change incorporates miscellaneous extra work previously authorized for the fourth and fifth units and will increase the contract by $710,968 to a maximum of $218 million.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report on the Douglas County Community Network fiber optics system, which has 6,666 end users.
-Set the next meeting for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the district’s East Wenatchee office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.