OKANOGAN – The Okanogan School Board has turned down a proposed policy for a financial aid advising day.
The action came during the board’s Nov. 24 Zoom meeting.
The board also had first readings on policies limiting immigration enforcement in schools, prohibiting sexual harassment of students, dealing with a school-based threat assessment, dealing with opioid-related overdose reversal and addressing associated student bodies.
In other business, the board:
-Hired Cassandra Lange for the food service department and Jake Townsend as assistant high school baseball coach.
-Approved policies and procedures dealing with Indian education.
