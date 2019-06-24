OLYMPIA – Boaters are being asked to keep everyone safe on the water this weekend by not consuming alcohol or marijuana while operating a boat or paddle craft.
The Washington State Parks boating program, safety advocates and law enforcement agencies are running “Operation Dry Water,” a nationally coordinated effort focusing on boating under the influence awareness and enforcement.
Boaters will notice an increase in patrols across Washington July 5-7, as federal, state and local marine law enforcement agencies will intensify efforts to detect and remove dangerous and impaired boaters from the waterways.
“Every year we see boating accidents and tragedies that could have been avoided by staying sober,” said Rob Sendak, Washington State Parks boating law administrator. “Boaters have a choice to choose safety first and stay sober. At a minimum, they should designate a sober skipper.”
According to the U.S. Coast Guard, boating under the influence is the leading-known factor in fatal recreational boating accidents.
In Washington, it is illegal to use any substance that impairs a person’s ability to operate a boat. The law applies to all boats, including kayaks, canoes, rowboats and inflatable fishing rafts.
State law allows law enforcement officers to require suspected intoxicated boaters to submit to a breath or blood test. Refusing to submit to a test is a civil infraction with a maximum fine of $2,050.
The penalty for operating a boat under the influence is a gross misdemeanor punishable by a maximum fine of $5,000 and 364 days in jail. Additionally, a BUI is considered a prior offense if there are later convictions for driving under the influence.
More information is at boatsober.org.
