BRIDGEPORT - A body believed to be that of a missing Bellingham man was found April 19 on a hillside off Tacoma Avenue.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched about 2:13 p.m. Tuesday to a report of human remains found by a person picking asparagus. The remains were located among trees and brush on the hillside of the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue, said Sheriff Kevin W. Morris.
The scene was investigated and the remains were removed, he said. The body was found on a wooded, shrubby hillside.
“Although confirmation cannot be made as to the identity of the remains until further DNA testing, investigators believe this to be Roy L. Groeneveld,” said Morris. “Mr. Groeneveld was reported missing from a nearby residence in 2010 and never located.”
He was last seen July 25, 2010, leaving his family’s home on foot. Groeneveld grew up on Bridgeport but had a Bel-lingham address at the time of his disappearance, said Undersheriff Tyler Caille.
Groeneveld’s family speculated at the time that he’d gone on a hike on a nearby hillside or to the Columbia River.
“We put a boat in the water” at the time of his disappearance, Caille said. “There was no evidence to tell where he went.”
Caille said Groeneveld, 44, had several underlying medical issues, but it’s unknown whether those were a factor in his disappearance. There’s no indication of foul play.
The body was sent to Seattle for a forensic examination. No cause of death was apparent, Caille said.
