Remains are those of missing Tonasket man
TONASKET – The body found along the Okanogan River earlier this month is that of Alejandro “Alex” Porras Vega, who has been missing for more than a year.
Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez said an identification exam conducted July 16 in King County determined the decomposed remains are those of Vega, 20, Tonasket. Dental records were used to confirm Vega’s identity.
An autopsy, with more examinations and testing, has yet to be completed to determine cause of death, he said.
“We are still awaiting the results from the coroner’s office for a determination on the cause/manner of death after the forensic pathologist is able to examine his body,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley. “Once we have that information, which I expect this week, we can decide how to proceed with the investigation.”
Hawley said anyone who has direct information about what happened to Vega is asked to contact sheriff’s office detectives.
Vega’s the body was found at 8:16 p.m. July 8 near the intersection of Indian Springs Road and Highway 7, about three miles south of Tonasket, said Hawley. Deputies responded and confirmed the remains were human.
“The body appeared to have been in the river and was located after the water level receded,” Hawley said. “The deputies were not able to identify the person, due to the exposure to water and state of decomposition.”
Vega was reported missing May 22, 2019, about two weeks after his family last heard from him in Tonasket.
At the time, Hawley told media he believed Vega did not want to be found, possibly because of an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
According to Vega’s mother, Rachael Moreno, Vega had been to the emergency room at North Valley Hospital and was expected to return home. Family members blanketed the Northwest with flyers seeking information on his whereabouts, and pleas were posted on social media.
Vega attended Tonasket High School.
