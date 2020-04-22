WATERVILLE - A body believed to be that of a Waterville man has been found in the rubble of a business that burned April 16.
TheDouglas County Sheriff’s Office said a body believed to be that of Ray D. Kope was located when investigators searched the building with the assistance of heavy equipment.
“The subject located has not yet been positively identified, but is believed to be the property owner,” said Douglas County Undersheriff Tyler I. Caille.
Kope, 87, had been missing since flames tore through Kopey’s Auto on Locust Street.
The fire broke out the evening of April 16. Highway 2 was closed for several hours during the fire fight and afterwards because the building was unstale.
Caille said a unified command team was established to help coordinate the investigation, with the Douglas County sheriff’s office, fire marshal, coroner and fire district No. 1, plus the Town of Waterville, participating. Chilean County Volunteer Search and Rescue was called to bring a cadaver-trained detection K-9.
The dog identified areas within the fire scene to help guide investigators on where to check.
Heavy equipment was brought in and the body was located.
The Douglas county Coroner will work to confirm the identity, Caille said.
An investigation by the Douglas County fire marshal determined the fire’s cause to be accidental.
